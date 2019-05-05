HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke police told Western Mass News that when they arrived to the scene, they found a 38-year-old male suffering from two stab wounds one on his abdomen, the other on his wrist.
Police said he was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
When police searched the area, they found 37-year-old Rodney Luc of Springfield walking away from the scene.
They found two knives on him.
Police say that Luc told them he had taken an uber to Holyoke to buy marijuana because it's cheaper than buying it from a dispensary.
Luc has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and the incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke police criminal investigations bureau.
