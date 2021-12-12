WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An arrest has been made in the case of a robbery of a 84-year-old woman at the Big Y in Ware Friday morning.
The Ware Police Department told Western Mass News that officers were dispatched to the Big Y parking lot on West Street in Ware just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday for a reported robbery of an 84-year-old woman.
Officers were advised that the suspect may have involved a handgun in the robbery.
According to Ware Police, bystanders made attempts to apprehend the suspect, but he managed to flee the scene.
Police said that they witnessed the suspect in the woods behind Brookside Mart across the street from the Big Y where the incident took place.
Officers proceeded to pursue the suspect on foot until he was located hiding near a blue tarp and old wooden furniture at the old Knights of Columbus on West Main Street. He was subsequently arrested.
Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Dominick Dematte of Ware, MA, who has been charged with the following:
- Masked, Unarmed Robbery of a person over 60 years old
- 2 Counts of A&B on an elderly person over 60 years old
- Carrying a dangerous weapon, knife
Ware Police determined that a handgun was not used by the suspect.
Police told Western Mass News that the elderly woman’s property has since been recovered and returned. She did not wish to seek medical treatment at the time.
Dematte will be arraigned by the Belchertown District Court. The date of the arraignment has yet to be announced.
