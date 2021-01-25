PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arrested following several robberies within the last couple days in Berkshire County.
Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that 28-year-old Patrick Sheerin of Pittsfield is facing five charges of armed robbery following incidents at convenience stores in Pittsfield and Lenox over the last 24 hours.
Those cases include:
- Jan. 24, 6:51 p.m. - Lipton Mart, 460 South Street, Pittsfield
- Jan. 24, 7:04 p.m. - Lipton Mart, 426 Pittsfield Road, Lenox
- Jan. 24, 7:16 p.m. - Palmer’s Variety, 221 Elm Street, Pittsfield
- Jan. 25, 2:31 p.m. - Cumberland Farms, 885 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield
- Jan. 25, 8:29 p.m. - Convenience Plus, 115 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield
Sheerin was arrested Monday morning and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Pittsfield District Court.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Pittsfield Police Det. James Losaw at (413) 448-9700 ext. 572
