ATHOL,MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire occurred on 192 School Street in Athol around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday.
Police arrested 21-year-old Trevor J. DeFrancesco who started the fire at Our Lady Immaculate Church.
DeFrancesco was charged with burning a building and breaking & entering with the intent to commit a felony.
He was placed at the Franklin County House of Correction with a $20,000 bail and is planned to be arraigned on Monday morning.
It was clear to the Athol Fire Department that the fire was started intentionally.
The damage was moderate and firefighters were able to control the flames quickly.
Before extinguishing the fire there was smoke and water damage that was caused to the building.
This fire was investigated by the Athol Police & Fire Departments and the State Police that were assigned by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
