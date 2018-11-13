SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man arrested for drunk driving and other offenses after traveling the wrong way on I-91.
The man struck a Massachusetts state police cruiser and two other vehicles before rolling over.
The suspect driving a pickup truck, entered Longmeadow, from Connecticut on I-91 going north on the southbound side of the highway.
An MSP trooper who was located around mile marker 3 spotted the driver coming toward him.
The driver was heading down the breakdown lane when the trooper positioned his cruiser attempting to stop the driver to prevent injury to other motorists.
The suspect hit the cruiser and continued north on the southbound side, the driver then struck two vehicles before flipping over in Springfield.
Troopers observed obvious signs of impairment, and noticed the suspect was not injured.
He was then taken to State police in Springfield where he was booked.
The trooper was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for evaluation, right now the injuries seem to be minor.
According to police, at least one other motor vehicle operator that was struck suffered minor injuries.
State Police told Western Mass News the crash occurred near exit 1 on the Springfield/Longmeadow line around 10 p.m.
At one point Tuesday night, all lanes were shut down while crews worked the scene, all lanes reopened at 12 a.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
