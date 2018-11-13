SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man was arrested for drunk driving and other offenses after traveling the wrong way on I-91.
State Police told Western Mass News the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The man struck a Massachusetts state police cruiser and two other vehicles before rolling over.
The suspect, identified by State Police as 60-year-old Yevgeniy Rudenko, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup truck when he entered Longmeadow from Connecticut on I-91, going north on the southbound side of the highway.
A state trooper, who was located around mile marker three, spotted the driver coming toward him.
The driver was heading down the breakdown lane when the trooper positioned his cruiser attempting to stop the driver to prevent injury to other motorists.
The suspect hit the cruiser and continued north on the southbound side, the driver then struck two vehicles before flipping over at the 3.6 mile marker on Rt. 91 in Longmeadow, which is near the Springfield/Longmeadow line.
Rudenko suffered minor injuries to his hands, and was transported to Baystate Medical Center as a result.
He was then taken to State police in Springfield where he was booked.
The trooper was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was treated for minor injuries. State Police have stated that the officer was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.
Massachusetts State Police stated that two other vehicles were both involved in the accident, a 2015 Chevy Tahoe and a 2011 Toyota Corolla.
One of the two occupants inside the Tahoe, a 33-year-old Florida resident who was in one of the passenger seats during the incident, was transported with incapacitating, but non-life threatening, injuries.
The driver of the Corolla, a 22-year-old woman from Enfield, CT, was also transported with incapacitating, but non-life threatening injuries.
At one point Tuesday night, all lanes were shut down while crews worked the scene, all lanes reopened at 12 a.m.
Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Springfield District Court.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
