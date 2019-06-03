HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a murder late last week in Holyoke.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that on Friday afternoon, Holyoke Police responded to the area of 515 High Street for a reported stabbing.
Officers arrived and found a male victim with what appeared to be a stab wound to his abdomen.
"The victim appeared to have an altercation with the suspect on the sidewalk outside of a convenience store located at this address," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.
The victim, identified as 21-year-old Miguel Maroto of Holyoke, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Investigators were able to locate a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Steven Maitlin of Holyoke, a short time later and place him under arrest.
Maitlin is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge on Monday in Holyoke District Court.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
