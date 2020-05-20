HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and members of the FBI's Western Mass. Gang Task Force (FBI-GTF) along with state police stopped an MV after reports of a handgun on Hamilton and South East Street Wednesday evening.
Holyoke Police Department's spokesperson Lt. James Albert told Western Mass News after officials stop the vehicle two of the occupants fled foot.
One of the suspects that fled is a 17-year-old juvenile male, who was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
Officials were able to find the second suspect spotted in a different MV on Sargeant Street and after a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped at Linden and Appleton Street.
Police were then able to arrest 29-year-old Gabriel Lebron of Holyoke, who was found to have a fully loaded Ruger semi-automatic .380 pistol with a defaced serial number.
Police were also able to find Lebron in the possession of a small quantity of heroin, marijuana, suboxone strips, and prescription pills.
Lebron was charged with six Outstanding Warrants, Possession of a Firearm without a License, Possession of Class A, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Class A, Possession of Class B, Child Endangerment While Operating an MV, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, Possession or Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Failure to Stop for Police, and Reckless Operation of an MV.
The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Class A, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A.
Lebron was booked and will be held at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow until further processing by the Holyoke District Court.
The juvenile was released after booking into the custody of his mother and is now pending further court action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.