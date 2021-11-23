HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police had to use a taser Monday night to help subdue a vandalism suspect in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to Flat's Market on Ely Street around 7:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a man vandalizing the market's front door.
When police arrived, they found the suspect, 37-year-old Jorge Echevarria of Holyoke, standing in front of the store with a hammer in his hand. He saw the officers, began yelling at them, and began approaching them while still holding the hammer.
Echevarria was ordered to stop and drop the hammer. He then stopped walking towards the police, then turned around, went back to the store, and allegedly continued to vandalize the front door.
Moriarty said that Echevarria was again ordered to stop and drop the hammer. Echevarria then stopped and turned on the officers with the hammer, at which point he was tasered by one officer and dropped the hammer.
Echevarria was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, and vandalizing property.
