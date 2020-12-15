HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a weekend homicide in Holyoke.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Holyoke Police were called to the 300 block of Walnut Street around 1:55 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, who were then transported to Baystate Medical Center.

"One of the victims succumbed to his injuries, he is a 15 year old juvenile male from Holyoke," Leydon explained.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect as 22-year-old Angel Gonzalez of Holyoke. Mass. State Police were able to pull him over along I-91 north on Monday and take him into custody.

Gonzalez has been charged with murder by Holyoke Police.

Leydon noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing by Holyoke Police, Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office's murder unit.

