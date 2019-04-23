HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest for a weekend shooting in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that 32-year-old Jose Manuel Miranda of Holyoke was arrested Tuesday morning at a West Springfield motel.
Miranda had been sought on an arrest warrant in connection with a shooting Saturday at the Circle K store on Appleton Street.
"That shooting left a victim fighting for his life," Albert explained. He added that the victim remains in critical condition.
Miranda is facing several charges including
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Firearm violation with three prior violent drug crimes
- Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm without an LTC
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Discharging a Weapon within 500 feet of a building
Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Holyoke District Court.
