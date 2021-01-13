HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested one suspect in relation to a deadly shooting last year.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, said that officers were on patrol on Saturday, January 11, 2020 when they heard gunfire in the area of 131 Sargeant Street.
Police responded to the area of 133 Sargeant Street and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Raecquese Wright of Springfield, was taken to Holyoke Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Leydon explained that on Tuesday, local and state authorities arrested 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Diaz of Holyoke on warrant charging him with murder.
"When people chose violence and a life is taken, investigators never quit until those responsible are brought to justice. I thank and commend the investigators from the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to my office for their constant commitment and hard work over a year to build a case and make an arrest. Their work helped a family deal with its loss and made the streets of Holyoke safer," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.
