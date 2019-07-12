SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police announced an arrest has been made in connection with murder from July 3rd.
A 28-year old man was stabbed to death on Worthington Street and now they believe they've caught one of the suspects responsible.
Springfield Police have not released much information about this stabbing, but what we do know is that the search for this suspect lead investigators to Holyoke more than a week after Luis Fernandez was killed on the 900 blocks of Worthington St.
Last night investigators were granted a warrant for 50-year-old Angel Padilla and the arrest was made near Hampshire and High Street.
They would not comment on what caused the altercation or on the relationship between the two men.
They also said that Padilla does not have a particularly significant criminal history in Springfield.
Ryan Walsh, Springfield's Public Information Officer told Western Mass News about the suspect's criminal history in Springfield.
"I don't know what his history is outside of the city but there's nothing significant in the city that would tie him to something like this," Officer Walsh explained.
They said that the investigation is ongoing and that video evidence helped them track Padilla to Holyoke.
Padilla is set to be arraigned in Springfield District Court later on Friday evening.
