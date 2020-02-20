Suspect arrested in connection to Chicopee armed robbery.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 11:20 a.m. on February 13, officers were called to the Citgo Gas Station at 1057 Montgomery Street for an armed robbery.
The suspect, armed with a rifle, fled the scene prior to when officers arrived.
Upon further investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Holyoke resident Dominic Giordano
Officials located Giordano this past Wednesday on Chicopee Street and took him into custody.
Giordano was charged with armed and masked robbery with a firearm.
He was taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking and held on $25,000 bail until his arraignment in court Thursday morning.
