Suspect arrested in connection to Pittsfield armed robbery.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that happened earlier this month.
According to Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules, officials arrested 32-year-old Luis Mallett on a warrant that charged him with one count of armed robbery.
Police say Mallett allegedly robbed the Cumberland Farms at 154 First Street at gunpoint during the early morning hours of Sunday, November 17.
Lt. Soules says that Mallett is not from the city of Pittsfield and is believed to be homeless.
