SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A murder suspect was arrested in Springfield on Wednesday, who is in connecting with last Saturday's shooting on Spring Street.
The suspect was arrested in Chicopee after an investigation was conducted by the Springfield Homicide Unit, that was under the direction by Captain Trent Duda.
The Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed the investigation led to an arrest warrant issued in the Wednesday arrest.
Walsh also said there will be further details released tomorrow.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
