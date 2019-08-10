WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Detectives have arrested Carlos Adorno in connection to with the motor vehicle accident that occurred in Wilbraham that resulted in the death of Alex Ortiz.
Adorno was arrested by Wilbraham Police Department's Detective Derek Florindo on Friday afternoon.
Adorno was charged with Vehicular Homicide while Under the Influence of Alcohol.
This arrest was in connection to the accident that took place on July 7th of last month.
Adorno was booked at the Wilbraham Police Department and is pending his arraignment in the Palmer District Court for August 12th.
He was later transported to the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow.
The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
