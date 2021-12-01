SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been arrested following a fire at Springfield bakery and restaurant.
Springfield Police said that officers were called to El Morro Bakery and Restaurant on Page Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the alarms started going off. When police got to the scene, fire was seen coming from the back of the building.
Firefighters arrived and were able to put out the fire.
Local and state authorities conducted an investigation and found that a suspect, identified as 48-year-old Josue Ortiz-Velez of Springfield, was seen on video allegedly pouring gasoline on the back door.
On Tuesday, an arson investigator was parked across the street from the restaurant when he saw Ortiz-Velez return to the restaurant and then drive away. A short time later, police pulled over Ortiz-Velez on Duryea Street and the arrest was made.
Ortiz-Velez has been charged with one count of arson of a dwelling or house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.