SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the assault of a driver at the 'X' in Springfield last month.

Springfield Police were called to the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Belmont Avenue on July 5 for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he remains in critical, but stable condition with severe head trauma.

Detectives found that a group of dirt bike riders had cut-off the victim's car. A small collision between the vehicle and a dirt bike took place, followed by a verbal altercation. The driver got out of his car, which is when the assault occurred.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Menier on July 20. After several attempts to locate him, Rodriguez-Menier was arrested Monday morning in Holyoke by members of the Springfield Police, Holyoke Police, U.S. Marshals, Mass. State Police, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department.

“Our Detectives continue to do an excellent job and in this case identified an individual responsible for this awful attack. Our Warrant Apprehension Unit and our regional partners did a fantastic job being able to locate this suspect under difficult circumstances. Investigations take time and effort and we got a positive result today due to the hard work of the women and men in the Springfield Police Department,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.

Rodriguez-Menier is facing charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury (shod foot). He is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.