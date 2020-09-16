SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A murder suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection with last Saturday's shooting on Spring Street.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 37-year-old Christian Velez was arrested in Chicopee after an investigation was conducted by the Springfield Homicide Unit, under the direction by Captain Trent Duda.
Last Saturday, officers were called to a Spring Street apartment and found a 26 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The investigation revealed that the victim came to the apartment to speak with Mr. Velez, an argument ensued and Mr. Velez fatally shot the victim and fled," Walsh explained.
An arrest warrant was issued and Velez was arrested on Stonina Drive in Chicopee. A gun was also recovered.
Velez is facing charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
