HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide late last year in Holyoke.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said Holyoke Police responded to a shots fired call on Sargeant Street in the late night hours of December 8. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 20-year-old Damian Alicea-Diaz of Holyoke, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Alicea-Diaz was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Leydon explained that an investigation by local and state authorities led to an arrest warrant for Jose Colon-Collazo, 24, of Holyoke, who was arrested at an Elmwood Avenue apartment on February 3.
Colon-Collazo was arraigned on February 7 and is being held without the right to bail. He is due back in court in March.
The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing. If anyone has any information, you are asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900, the Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 505-5993, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
