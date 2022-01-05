SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a December bank robbery in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Berkshire Bank on Harrison Avenue for a reported robbery on Tuesday, December 21.
The suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Markell Fullwood of Springfield, implied he had a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
A short time later, investigators found Fullwood at Union Station allegedly with the cash on him.
Fullwood was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.
Walsh added that an investigation into a bank robbery on December 15 at Santander on Sumner Avenue has led to an identification of Fullwood as the suspect in that case. Detectives will reportedly be seeking a warrant for additional charges against Fullwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.