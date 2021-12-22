SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting earlier this week.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Mill Street around 12:45 p.m. Monday.
An investigation reportedly found an argument took place and several people began fighting. During that altercation, a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Sean Alexander of Springfield, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating an early-afternoon shooting in the city.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
A warrant was issued for Alexander's arrest and he turned himself into police on Wednesday.
Alexander is facing several gun-related charges. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.