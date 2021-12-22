SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting earlier this week.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Mill Street around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

An investigation reportedly found an argument took place and several people began fighting. During that altercation, a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Sean Alexander of Springfield, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

A warrant was issued for Alexander's arrest and he turned himself into police on Wednesday.

Alexander is facing several gun-related charges. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.