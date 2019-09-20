WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow developing news out of Westfield. The victim who was found dead yesterday at Stanley Park has been identified as Nazar Tkach and a man has been arrested in connection to his death.
Western Mass News confirmed the victim's identity with family members at Westfield District Court Friday.
Our crew who was inside the courtroom, reports the prosecution said the victim was a minor, meaning he was under the age of 18.
We are still working on confirming his exact age at this time.
Westfield District Court Clerk's office told us that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the Stanley Park homicide.
They identified him as 19-year-old, Vadym Misiruk and said he was arrested this morning and that he would be arraigned today in court.
Tkach's body was found at Stanley Park around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in Westfield on Kensington Avenue with a gaping neck wound made by a cutting instrument.
Police have confirmed that they believed Misiruk assaulted and beat the victim on September 18th, which ultimately killed him.
Misiruk is also facing charges for hitting four cops and punching a K9 last year.
Western Mass News will have further information as soon as more details come into the newsroom.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the latest as we continue to follow this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.