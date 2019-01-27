Suspect arrested in Granville on disorderly conduct charges.

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested Saturday after police say the suspect refused to comply with officers' commands and became "combative".
Granville Police officials tell us that officers were called to a home on Main Road for a report of a man that was causing a disturbance.
When officers arrived on scene, the suspect, later identified as Rickey Williams, refused to comply with the officers' commands, later becoming "combative".
Williams was later placed under arrest and was taken to the Granville Police Department for booking.
The suspect is being charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The clerk denied Williams the right to bail, and he was transported to the Hampden County House of Corrections where he will be held until his arraignment on Monday in Westfield District Court.
