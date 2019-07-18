Suspect arrested in Holyoke after stealing purse from resident's vehicle.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after police say he stole a woman's purse and then tried to hide the evidence under a police cruiser.
According to Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called to the area of Hampton Knolls Road and Northampton Street for a report of a suspicious male, dressed in black, that was "looking at houses" in that area of Holyoke.
One homeowner was able to provide police with a full description of the individual in question.
Shortly after arriving, officers located a man that matched the description they were given.
Lt. Albert stated that the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey Libardi of Chicopee, was walking down Northampton Street by Bemis Road.
Officers drove up to the suspect and proceeded to exit the cruiser so that they could speak with Libardi.
While the three officers exited the cruiser, they noticed that Libardi had tossed something underneath their vehicle.
They immediately secured the suspect.
Officers found that Libardi had thrown a black purse, containing cash, credit cards, and other personal documents, underneath their cruiser.
Holyoke officers checked the identification in the purse and later determined that the purse belonged to a woman that lived on Hampton Knolls Road.
Lt. Albert stated that officers went to the resident's home to return the purse and its contents to its rightful owner.
The woman went to check her vehicle that was located in the driveway and informed police that her purse had been taken out of her vehicle.
Libardi was then placed under arrest.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Libardi had two warrants out for his arrest.
Police charged Libardi with receiving stolen property under $1,200 and two arrest warrants.
He was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday.
