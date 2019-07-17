Suspect arrested in Holyoke on illegal firearm charges.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from San Juan, Puerto Rico was taken into custody Wednesday night after police say he was in the possession of an illegal firearm.
Lt. Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that officers responded to the area of Essex and Walnut Streets for a report of a man with a handgun.
As officers canvassed the area, they were able to locate a suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Angel Rodriguez of San Juan, Puerto Rico, that was walking away from the scene.
Officers stated that they had observed Rodriguez throw away a bag in the area of Essex and Walnut Streets.
When officers looked inside the bag Rodriguez had discarded, they had found a .45 caliber Glock 30, semi-automatic handgun loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.
Rodriguez was then placed under arrest.
After searching the suspect, police were able to recover an undisclosed amount of marijuana and $700.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Rodriguez was not licensed to carry a handgun.
Rodriguez was charged with carrying/possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession without an FID card.
He is expected to appear in Holyoke District Court tomorrow for his arraignment.
