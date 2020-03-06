PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities made an arrest following a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Friday.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, members of the Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section were asked to assist Southbridge Police with locating and apprehending a male suspect wanted for domestic assault.
Officials were able to track the suspect, who is only being identified as a 40-year-old male, to a home on Converse Street, not far from the former Converse Middle School, in Palmer.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived, part of Converse Street was blocked to through traffic and bystanders were asked to stay back.
The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 5:45 Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault and battery on a family member and on another warrant for violating a protective order.
He was taken to the Palmer Police Station for booking and is expected to be held at the Hampden County House of Correction until his court appearance on Monday.
The investigation at the Palmer residence remains ongoing.
