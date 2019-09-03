Suspect arrested in Pittsfield on OUI, gun charges.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is facing several charges after police say he fired a handgun and then led police on a brief pursuit through the city.
According to Lt. John Soules of the Pittsfield Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Daniels Avenue and Union Street around 3:29 a.m. for a shot spotter activation.
Dispatchers informed officers before heading to the scene that a Jeep Cherokee may have been involved in the alleged incident.
Prior to their arrival, Officer Lupisella observed a driver operating a Jeep Cherokee one street away from where the alleged incident took place, and noticed that the Jeep blew through a stop sign.
Officer Lupisella sounded his lights and immediately attempted to pull the Cherokee over.
The driver of the Cherokee, later identified as 28-year-old Domingo Sobers, ignored Officer Lupisella's sirens and pealed off at a high rate of speed, blowing through additional stop signs and driving down the opposite way of a one-way street in an attempt to elude officials.
Sobers then began traveling east on North Street and swerved across all lanes, before striking a curb in on the east side of the street and crashing through the iron fence located on the St. Joseph Church property.
Lt. Soules says the vehicle in question came to complete stop after striking a tree head-on.
We're told that the Jeep Cherokee's airbags did deploy and that the vehicle sustained extensive damage.
Sobers, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, declined medical attention.
Officers on-scene stated that Sobers exhibited signs that he was under the influence of alcohol.
After searching the vehicle, police were able to locate a 9mm handgun, which, according to officials, was in plain view.
Sobers was then placed under arrest and taken to the Pittsfield Police station for booking.
He was arraigned earlier today in Central Berkshire District Court on the following charges:
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Failure to Stop at a Red Light
- Improper Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Operation Under the Influence of Liquor
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Possession of a Firearm Without a License
- Discharge of a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building
