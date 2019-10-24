Suspect arrested in Springfield in connection to alleged armed robbery in North Carolina.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is behind bars for his role in an alleged armed robbery that resulted in the death of a North Carolina Police K9.
According to Mass State Police, back on August 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina, an individual was allegedly robbed by a man with a gun.
Later that day, Greensboro officials were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Springfield resident Tafari Henderson-Samuels and located him later that night.
When officials attempted to detain Henderson-Samuels, he took off on foot, prompting police, along with Greensboro Police K9 Rambo, to chase after him.
As K9 Rambo was attempting to capture Henderson-Samuels, a driver that was not connected to the incident struck Rambo with their vehicle.
We're told that Rambo had died from the injuries he sustained as a result of the incident.
The suspect was able to get away, but officials were able to establish an area of interest in the Indian Orchard in Springfield upon further investigation.
Around 11:30 Thursday morning, officers in the area observed a man that matched the description of the suspect they were looking for, and tracked him all the way to Leyfred Terrace, where they took Henderson-Samuels into custody without incident.
During the arrest, authorities were able to seize thirty-three bags of heroin and $100 in cash.
Henderson-Samuels is expected to be arraigned tomorrow in Springfield District Court on the following charges:
- Fugitive from justice on a court warrant
- Parole violation - firearm possession
- Fugitive from justice on a court warrant
- Armed robbery with a dangerous weapon - firearm
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.