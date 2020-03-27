SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police arrested 22-year-old Joshua Rosado of Springfield on Thursday afternoon.
Rosado, who already had an active arrest warrant, was arrested on Cherry & Mill Street around 12 p.m. after detectives in the Springfield Police Narcotics Unit spotted Rosado on Pomona Street entering a vehicle with a female driver before driving away.
Detectives followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Cherry & Mill St.
While officials were approaching the vehicle they noticed Rosado removing an object from his waist and placing it on the floorboard in the vehicle before the female driver put the car in reverse.
The detectives then ordered the female driver to put the vehicle in park and for both of them to exit the car.
They both complied and the officials were able to locate a loaded firearm on the floorboard along with a magazine of an additional 28 rounds of ammunition.
They later opened the glove box, where they were able to find seven bags of heroin, marijuana, and a scale.
This resulted in the female driver being issued a criminal complaint.
After being arrested, Rosado was placed on $500 bail from June 2018 charges of conspiracy of violating drug laws due to be associated with 11 other people who were arrested after a lengthy heroin trafficking investigation resulting in the seizure of $47,000 and 6,700 bags of heroin.
Rosado also had an active arrest warrant for stealing a vehicle on January 30 from the Woodside Terrace.
Rosado was charged with Firearm Violation without 1 prior violent or drug crime, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with an Active Warrant, Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a public way, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine and/or Feeding Device, Possession of a Firearm without an FID card, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug, Arrest Warrant, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Larceny under $1,200.
