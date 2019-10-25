Suspect arrested near Belchertown school.

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect is in custody after leading police on a foot pursuit near a local school.
Belchertown Police Detective Raymer tells us that, around 12:49 Friday afternoon, officers were attempting to detain a male suspect on State Street that had active warrants out for his arrest.
The suspect in question ran from police and fled into a wooded area behind a local Dunkin Donuts and was believed to be heading in the direction of Swift River School.
The school's resource officer was immediately notified of the situation and was about to order a shelter in place when Belchertown Police quickly notified the resource officer that they had arrested the individual in question in a wooded area near the school.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
The suspect's identity as well as a list of charges has not yet been released.
