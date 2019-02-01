Suspect arrested on car theft charges after being rescued from Mill River in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that officers were called to the 400 block of Belmont Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Surrounding police departments were provided a description of the vehicle that had been stolen and were told to remain vigilant.
About an hour later, an officer of the C3 Forest Park Unit noticed a parked car with two people inside of it near Fort Pleasant Avenue and Blake Hill Street that fit the same description.
When the officer parked his cruiser behind the suspected stolen vehicle, the occupants inside, later identified as 35-year-old Annemarie Gogol and 40-year-old Demetric Waddy, immediately jumped out, and ran off.
Gogol was located by law enforcement officials in a stairway on 51 Fort Pleasant Avenue, and was placed under arrest.
The officer went after Waddy, with both men having to hop two fences in the process.
Upon hopping the fence, Waddy fell down an embankment and into the Mill River.
The Springfield Fire Department, as well as a K9 unit, was called in to assist in locating Waddy, eventually locating Waddy and placing him under arrest.
He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for evaluation after being exposed to frigid water temperatures for an extended period of time.
Waddy is being charged with resisting arrest, larceny of a motor vehicle, and two counts of receiving stolen property under $1,200 while Gogol is also being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, as well as two counts of possession of a Class E substance.
Both are expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.
