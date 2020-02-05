Suspect arrested on drug, gun charges following traffic stop on I-91 in Longmeadow.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is behind bars following a traffic stop on I-91 in Longmeadow late Tuesday night.
According to Mass State Police officials, just before midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Patrick Dolan assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield was on patrol on I-91 South in Longmeadow when he observed a black, Acura sedan going 25 m.p.h. over the posted 65 m.p.h. speed limit.
Trooper Dolan was able to pull the vehicle over without incident and observed that the registered operator's license was revoked.
Both the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Springfield resident Haner Nunez, and the passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle so that it could be towed.
Both occupants exited the vehicle without incident.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a Bersa Thunder .380 pistol with one round in the chamber, as well as a large plastic bag containing individually wrapped bags of, what is believed to be, crack cocaine and several wax packets of, what is believed to be, heroin.
It was later determined that the firearm had been reported as stolen and Nunez did not possess a license to carry.
A search of Nunez also resulted in the seizure of over $1,900 in cash and two cell phones.
The passenger was "unaware of the illegal items" and was released.
Nunez was then placed under arrest and transported to the State Police barracks in Springfield for booking before being taken to the Hampden County House of Correction.
In total, officials seized twenty-three grams of crack cocaine and forty small packets of heroin.
Nunez is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court within the coming days on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm
- Carrying a loaded firearm
- Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license
- Receiving stolen property
- Speeding
