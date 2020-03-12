LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man being held at a local jail is under quarantine after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.
According to Robert Rizzuto, communications specialist for the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, the decision was made out of abundance of caution after a Holyoke man that was booked at the Hampden County Jail on Tuesday, March 10 displayed symptoms linked to COVID-19, such as fever, sore throat, cough, and congestion.
The inmate's recent travel destinations also factored in to the decision.
Upon speaking with state and federal officials, it was determined that they should not test the inmate for COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning, officials say that the inmate has started to feel better and that his symptoms are subsiding.
Rizzuto adds that the inmate is expected to be removed from quarantine within the coming days.
