SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said that around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Liberty and Cass Streets for a report of a man who pulled a knife on a victim.
Police arrived and located someone who matched the description provided to police on the 100 block of Genesee Street.
"The suspect, an adult male, then stabbed one of the two responding officers in the face after being told multiple times to drop the weapon," Clapprood explained.
The suspect then reportedly charged at the officers with the knife in his hand and the officer who had been stabbed fired two shots from his service weapon. First aid was immediately provided and the suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Clapprood added that the injured officer was also taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Both officers who responded to the scene have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being handled by the Springfield Police Department detective bureau and the Hampden District Attorney's office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
