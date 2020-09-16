HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a search at a Holyoke home.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, said that Holyoke Police went to 91 Pleasant Street and discovered pipe bombs.

A search warrant was obtained and during the search, bomb-making materials were found.

Those items were rendered safe by members of the Mass. State Police Bomb Squad and the evidence was submitted to the State Police Crime Lab.

Mieth said that one resident of the home, 29-year-old Gregory Bennett, has been charged with four counts of possession of an explosive device.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Holyoke District Court.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.