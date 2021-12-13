SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been convicted and sentenced in connection with a 2018 murder at a Ludlow bakery.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, Franklin Conza was found guilty on Friday on one count of first degree murder. The case stemmed from the May 2018 stabbing death of Carlos Santos at Ludlow Central Bakery on East Street in Ludlow.

Investigators arrived at the scene to find Santos suffering from several stab wounds and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Suspect in custody after man stabbed inside Ludlow bakery We're following breaking news out of Ludlow where there's a heavy police presence on East Street.

Conza stayed at the scene and was taken into custody after a violent altercation with officers.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:

“The quick response and excellent investigation by both the Ludlow Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office led to a successful prosecution, directed by Assistant District Attorney Mary Sandstrom. I would like to thank and commend ADA Sandstrom for her outstanding effort and skillful work in securing this guilty verdict and justice for Mr. Santos’s family, and friends."

On Monday, Conza was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.