AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Agawam has identified at least one suspect so far in the cyberattack on the district’s IP address.

Luckily, the internet is up and running again, but Agawam Mayor William Sapelli told us they believe juveniles are behind this attack.

Sapelli told Western Mass News that juveniles were questioned by police and at least one has admitted involvement in the attack.

"Hopefully, this will be a lesson learned and hopefully, their parents and individuals will emphasize how important it is that you don't do things of this nature. It hindered people's education at home,” Sapelli said.

This all started last week when internet was spotty, but on Monday, the server was completely down. Staff and students couldn’t log online and emails couldn’t be sent. All students who opted for remote learning couldn’t learn at all.

MCAS testing was scheduled for one elementary school on Tuesday, but that has been moved to later in the week because of this attack.

Sapelli said this was a big inconvenience for the town and it cost a lot of money to get to the root of the problem. He said police are still investigating, but no charges have been filed as of now.