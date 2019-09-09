SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details in the exclusive story we've been following since last year. Springfield Police is sharing new information on the investigation into death of a crossing guard, hit by a car on East Street last August.
These new details come as the suspect is arraigned in court Monday morning.
It's been more than a year since Michele Barrows will struck and killed on her third day as an East Springfield crossing guard.
We now know the suspect's name and what police have uncovered - and why it took so long.
"Sometimes, these take months and the important thing is to get it right," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that 'getting it right' in the case of Michele Barrows meant recreating the accident scene to find out how the crossing guard was hit and killed in broad daylight on East Street.
Police said their investigation was held up on several occasions.
"The vehicle wasn’t inspected, so they had to go and actually inspect the car again. There was a change in district attorneys who deal with fatal accidents," Walsh added.
By July, 11 months after the crash, Springfield Police felt they had enough to launch a criminal complaint against Umar Chaudhry, but when you think of all the typical reasons a person might get hit by a car in a crosswalk, police said the case against Chaudhry checked none of those boxes.
"[Was there any record that he was on his cell phone?] No. [ No record that he was under the influence?] Nope. [Was speeding a factor at all?] No, so that was another thing that was looked into," Walsh explained.
The only thing Springfield Police said could have obstructed Chaudhry's vision was, according to Walsh, "There were some things hanging in his rear-view mirror that could potentially play a role."
Chaudhry is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, a crosswalk violation, and an inspection violation.
Because they're all misdemeanors or civil infractions, Walsh noted, "The penalty is, if he’s found guilty and convicted, up to two-and-a-half years in jail."
Western Mass News asked whether or not a license revocation request was submitted for Chaudhry.
"I don’t think they put in an urgent request at the time because this was a difficult case to investigate with all the factors that lead into it...or didn’t lead into it," Walsh added.
