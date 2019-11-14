Suspect in custody after police pursuit on I-84 in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Fiskdale man is facing several charges after officials say he failed to stop for police.
According to State Police representative Dave Procopio, around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, troopers attempted to stop a BMW on I-84 Sturbridge.
The operator, later identified as 38-year-old Fiskdale resident Ryan Hamilton, ignored the trooper's lights and sped off.
Hamilton led police on a pursuit all the way through Palmer, where he got off at Exit 8.
However, police officers from Palmer had already deployed stop sticks in an effort to slow the vehicle down.
Hamilton managed to stop prior to the stop sticks and was taken into custody without incident.
Procopio says that Hamilton is facing the following charges:
- Speeding
- Marked lanes violation
- Resisting arrest
- Disturbing the peace
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.