Suspect in custody after standoff with local, state authorities.

TEMPLETON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect is in custody following a standoff with local and state authorities.
While details remain limited at this time, we're told that members of the Mass State Police STOP team and local police agencies were called to the area of Elm Street near the Athol Savings Bank to assist Templeton Police with an armed suspect who was barricaded inside a nearby residence.
Residents were asked to remain inside until officials were able to defuse the situation.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
We have reached out to Templeton Police officials, but they have declined our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
