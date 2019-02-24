WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police had a portion of Ohio Avenue blocked off for most of the morning and early afternoon for an assault and battery investigation.
West Springfield Police tell Western Mass News a call came in this morning for a fight happening along the street.
Neighbors we spoke to, who didn't want to go on camera, say the area is very quiet and they were surprised to see such a large police presence on the street.
West Springfield Police say they were able to quickly get the situation under control this morning, and there's no threat to the public.
"Some type of fight, and," stated West Springfield Police Captain Jay Gearing. "Possibly a shot was fired. Maybe a handgun was involved. That's still developing at this time. We're just trying to go house-to-house and document all our witnesses at this time. I think it's about fifteen houses that we're covering right now, potential witnesses. We've got a lot of witnesses to speak to. The area is secure at this time. We have a suspect that's under arrest and [in] custody."
Police say their investigation shows there two or three victims the suspect was fighting over a span of a couple of houses.
Officials state that Massachusetts State Police were also on scene aiding in the investigation.
No one was taken to the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.
