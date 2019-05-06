ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 19 year old man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly weekend car crash in Erving.
Officials said that 68-year-old Phillip Reed of Hinsdale, NH was killed in the crash, that occurred Saturday along Route 63 in Erving.
Andrej Oljaca of Concord was arraigned Monday in Orange District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, leaving the scene of property damage, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and a civil infraction of marked lanes violation.
Bail was set at $10,000 with the condition that Oljaca does not drive. He's due back in court in June.
