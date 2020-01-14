HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect arrested in connection with one of the weekend homicides in Holyoke appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.
Jean Carlos Rivera is accused of shooting Jesus Otero Marrero, 21, in an alley off South Bridge Street.
This is the second arrest in the murder of Marrero.
Rivera pleaded not guilty this morning during his arraignment at Holyoke District Court this morning. He is now being held without bail.
The homicide Rivera's charged with is one of five gunshot incidents to occur in the city limits within three days last week.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse released a statement, saying more patrols have been added to the streets.
Because of those extra patrols, Holyoke Police said they were able to make an illegal firearms arrest Monday night. They will not confirm if any of the arrests are connected in any way.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.