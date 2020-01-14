Jean Carlos Rivera Holyoke arrest 011320

Jean Carlos Rivera (Photo provided by Hampden Co. D.A.'s office)

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect arrested in connection with one of the weekend homicides in Holyoke appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Jean Carlos Rivera is accused of shooting Jesus Otero Marrero, 21, in an alley off South Bridge Street.

This is the second arrest in the murder of Marrero.

Rivera pleaded not guilty this morning during his arraignment at Holyoke District Court this morning. He is now being held without bail.

The homicide Rivera's charged with is one of five gunshot incidents to occur in the city limits within three days last week.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse released a statement, saying more patrols have been added to the streets.

Because of those extra patrols, Holyoke Police said they were able to make an illegal firearms arrest Monday night. They will not confirm if any of the arrests are connected in any way.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

