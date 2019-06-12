SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect is under arrest, accused in a deadly shooting Tuesday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 20-year-old Edwin Hernandez of Holyoke is facing charges including murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and carrying a firearm without a license.
The charges stem from a deadly shooting that took place Tuesday night near the intersection of Genesee and Liberty Streets around 7:30 p.m.
Megan Trempe lives right across the street.
"We heard about five loud bangs, pops. We know what gunshots sound like," Trempe said.
When police arrived on-scene, they found 19-year-old Isaiah Ramos of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A small memorial now sits at the corner of Liberty and Genesee Streets.
"Large, large police presence. There were probably about nine, ten police cars. The fire department was here and there were detectives," Trempe added.
Walsh explained that the department's Homicide Unit was granted an arrest warrant for Hernandez around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Approximately seven hours later, around 9 a.m., Hernandez was arrested on Appleton Street in Holyoke by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Springfield Police warrant apprehension unit, Holyoke Police, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department.
"It's scary, especially when it's rights next to your home and it wasn't nighttime. It was after dinner, so it was at a time that anyone could be out playing. There's a park right here. Children shouldn't have to see that or witness this violence in our city," Trempe said.
Hernandez was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Springfield District Court. He entered a not guilty plea and is being held without the right to bail.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
