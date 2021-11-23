HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man that police said shot two teenagers at Hadley's Walmart back in August has been ordered to be held without bail.
26-year-old Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas was arraigned on seven charges last week in connection to the shooting in that Walmart’s bathroom.
It left two teens with life-threatening injuries.
During Alvarez-Vargas's dangerousness hearing today, the Hampshire Superior Court judge ordered that he be held pending the outcome of the case.
The two shooting victims, 18-year-old Juan Hernandez and 19-year-old Jerun Matos Colon, have been indicted for charges stemming from the same incident.
