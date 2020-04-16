SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An East Longmeadow man has been released from police custody after being arrested for attempted arson.

The U.S. Attorney's said John Michael Rathbun is accused of trying to set fire to a Jewish-sponsored assisted living center.

The charges come following a federal investigation.

Investigators said they found a full gas canister that had a Christian religious pamphlet burned out in the nozzle at the entrance of Ruth's House assisted living in Longmeadow on April 2.

In addition, authorities also saw what appeared to be blood stains on the canister and the pamphlet.

Tests later determined the DNA was a match to Rathbun.

Rathbun was released with conditions following a court appearance via videoconference on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that the release came despite objections from federal prosecutors. They have appealed that decision to U.S. District Court.