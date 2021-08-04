SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Holyoke man charged in the brutal assault of a motorist at the "X" in Springfield last month remains behind bars tonight after his arraignment Wednesday. His criminal background played into the judge's decision to rule against his release.
Prosecutors said Juan Rodriguez Menier has a criminal record both in Massachusetts and New York. Wednesday, he was found too dangerous to be released during his arraignment.
"What the defendant did is completely unjustifiable and for the facts that you heard, we will argue the defendant is a danger," said the prosecuting team.
In Springfield district court on Wednesday, prosecutors detailed in length the criminal history of 23-year-old Juan Rodriquez-Menier, who is charged in the beating of 38-year-old- Sean Sullivan at the "X" in Springfield on July 5th.
They said the suspect's girlfriend came forward with eyewitness testimony two weeks after the attack.
"We have Mrs. Rodriguez identifying her boyfriend or ex-boyfriend and explains that she did witness Juan Carlos hit the victim, she states she is not sure how many times the defendant struck Mr. Sullivan and that other people were hitting him as well," said the prosecuting team.
Now we are learning more about his criminal background, prosecutors said Rodriquez-Menier has several drug charges on file at Holyoke District Court.
"Which he received a sentence of probation, according to his board of probation record I saw two incidents the defendant violated that probation," said the prosecuting team.
But the defense team argues:
"This was at a point in time where marijuana was not put on the list as accepted and he violated that," said the defense team.
It was also brought to light that the-23-year-old suspect is involved in two open investigations.
"The defendant is again alleged to have shown unwelcome to the victim's house and she refused to let him in and after she didn’t let him in, the defendant then became violent and pulled black 9 millimeter firearm from his waistband," said prosecutors.
His defense attorney claims a lack of resources provided by the court system slowed down the process of F9-millimeters to be closed.
"Mr. Rodriguez Menier said he called the court on multiple occasions because he was not able to contact his lawyer for some time and they kept telling him the cases will be put down for a later, later date and now we do know those cases or on for trial readiness," he said.
Western Mass News reached out to the Mayor's office and the communications director told us the suspect has had minimal interactions with the Springfield Police Department. Rodriquez-Meniers next court date for this case is Sept. 1st.
