SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- We're learning new details about the officer-involved shooting outside MGM Springfield last month. The suspect who shot a flare gun at police has now been identified. He was arraigned from the hospital this week.
We’ve obtained these court documents which give us more information about the suspect and what happened that night.
The scene in downtown Springfield near the MGM casino in the early morning hours of January 27th, after a suspect fired a flare gun at law enforcement, and then was shot by one or more of the officers.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News now tell us that suspect is 24-year-old Anthony Nguyen.
He has been charged with assault charges involving six Springfield Police Officers and two state troopers.
He was also found in possession of counterfeit money and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, a flare gun.
Investigators said Nguyen was first detained by the MGM Springfield gaming enforcement unit when shell casings were found inside his bag.
According to the court documents, he was known to MGM security from an incident in the casino a week before that involved fake money.
Nguyen left the casino, but when police caught up with him down the street, he shot a flare gun, hitting an officer on his right thumb.
Police said Nguyen fired the flare gun four more times, before law enforcement officers used their guns.
Nguyen is a Springfield resident. He is still hospitalized. The court documents state he is employed by Liberty Prep Academy in Springfield, which is described on their website as a high school for those recovering from alcohol and drug abuse.
A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
